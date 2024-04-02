BoC-ESS celebrates 36th year

The Bureau of Customs Enforcement and Security Service (BoC-ESS) recently commemorated its 36 years of protecting the country’s borders, enforcing adherence to customs regulations, and thwarting illegal trade activities.

Since its founding in 1988, the ESS has committed to defending the rule of law, stopping smuggling, and shielding the people and the economy from illegal activity.

In his commemoration speech, BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio praised the ESS’ priceless services in safeguarding the country’s inhabitants and economy. The BoC chief also emphasized the crucial role that the ESS played in apprehending illegal products worth P43.30 billion in 2023 alone, demonstrating the efficacy of the organization in thwarting illicit trade activities.

In addition, the ESS has played a major role in enabling the Fuel Marking Program, an important initiative to prevent fuel smuggling. With remarkable accomplishment, the ESS generated 18.97 billion gallons of gasoline in 2023. This program has significantly reduced gasoline smuggling, with transport vehicles and fuel products valued at P395.01 million apprehended in the same year.

Commissioner Rubio highlighted the need to stay up-to-date with cutting-edge technologies to successfully combat illicit activities and acknowledged the challenges inherent in security operations, based on his personal experience as a former special agent.