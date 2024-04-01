Zubiri mulls retirement

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Monday said he is not gunning for any public office when his term expires in 2028, saying he would retire from politics by that time.

Zubiri bared his plan after his name was floated as a potential vice-presidential candidate to beat in the 2028 vice presidential race in a recent survey.

“I thank Pulse Asia for including me in their last survey for the 2028 vice presidential race, which showed me getting 7 percent of the vote,” he said in a statement.

“However, to dispel any rumors that may arise, I would like to make it clear that I will not be running for any public office in 2028, and I am in fact contemplating my retirement from almost 30 years of politics,” he added.

He thanked his kababayans from Mindanao and the Visayas for giving him 14 percent and eight percent of the votes, respectively, in the Pulse Asia survey.

The senator said he will not be a slacker. “Rest assured that my last four years of service will be dedicated to uplifting the lives of every Filipino through meaningful legislation,” he said.

“Whatever survey results show positive reviews for me and our institution is a testament to the Senate’s undying desire to render quality service to our people,” he added.

Zubiri, who hails from Bukidnon, is currently serving his third term in the Senate. He embarked on his legislative journey at the national level in 2007 and 2011, and then again from 2016 to 2022.

Before becoming the Senate majority leader from 2008 to 2010 and then again from 2018 to 2022, he represented Bukidnon’s 3rd district in the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2007.

In 2022, 17 senators installed Zubiri as the 24th Senate President in the 19th Congress.