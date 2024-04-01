Marriage carriage

A wedding is not complete without a bridal car to take the bride to the ceremony and to bring the newlyweds to the reception afterward. While it’s usually a motor vehicle decked out in flowers, some couples ride in a carabao-pulled cart, a tricycle, and even a payloader or backhoe due to unusual circumstances.

Restored vintage automobiles are popular bridal carriages as they give the bride that grand and unique entrance. So it’s common for restorers of old cars to be engaged in the rental of bridal cars.

In India, two enterprising brothers went into a similar business using a fancy car, only to be stifled by authorities.

Ishwardin and Parmeshwardin Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh converted a small Suzuki hatchback into a bridal car. It took them several weeks to modify it at a local workshop.

The brothers planned to rent out their uniquely designed car to couples tying the knot for 5,000 rupees (over P3,300) a day, the New Straits Times reports.

“I had transformed the car to use it for booking during wedding season so that our family will be able to earn some extra money,” Ishwardin told the Economic Times.

On 20 March, police seized the brothers’ bridal car while they were taking it to a paint shop. The vehicle was impounded for not adhering to road rules and for unauthorized modifications, according to India Today.

The brothers were fined 2,000 rupees and the car was returned to them with an order to remove the helicopter tail rotor attached to its rear and the rotor blades sticking out of its roof.

The Prajapatis were frustrated that their bridal helicopter business crashed before taking off.