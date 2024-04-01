Marinduque's summer concert 'samlang', says netizen

Facebook user Pips Magtahao shared a video on Facebook, displaying trash scattered across a beach after a summer concert in Marinduque.

The video was about the Alive Marinduque Summer Music Festival held at Poctoy White Beach, featuring well-known local bands such as Rocksteddy, Brownman Revival, and Aegis, among others.

Environmentalist Joven Malabana Lilles reposted the video, which received numerous reactions from netizens.

Malyn Makulet commented: "next yr, bawal lumabas ng venue ng walang bitbit na busura."

Susie Sigue-Muhi, on the other hand, said: "lahat ng pumunta diyan pinagbayad nyo ng garbage fee tapos binigyan nyo ng garbage bag..yun magsauli ibabalik yun garbage taasan nyo fee..pagdi natuto yan mga yan na huag magkalat at iuwi yun basura nila.."

Lilles described the mess as "samlang", which translates to a "person with dirty or unsanitary habits" in English.

Marinduque congressman Lord Allan Velasco was the organizer of the said music festival.