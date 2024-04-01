Gatchalian inaugurates DSWD's new 'Pag-Abot Program' processing center in Pasay

Department of Social and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian graced the ceremonial blessing of the new processing center of the agency’s Pag-Abot Program inside a six-story building along Williams Street in Pasay City on Monday, 1 April.

The second floor of the building, which was once used by a Philippine Overseas Gaming Operation (POGO) firm, was repurposed by the DSWD to serve as a processing center for its outreach operations.

Aside from being a processing center, the newest Pag-Abot facility will also serve as a temporary shelter for families and individuals in street situations (FISS) across Metro Manila before they will be reintegrated into their families.

Joining Sec. Gatchalian were DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, Assistant Secretary for Statutory Programs Ada Colico, and Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Elaine Fallarcuna, as well as Social Technology Bureau (STB) Director Marcelo Nicomedes Castillo and Director Rowela Hizon of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Statutory Program.