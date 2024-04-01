Duterte and Xi's 'gentleman’s agreement' unsurprising, Hontiveros says

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s disclosure of a "gentleman’s agreement" between former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal is not all that surprising, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros said on Monday.

Hontiveros in a statement, said Duterte had always been biased to China’s conditions during his term as the country’s president.

"Harry Roque’s revelations are not all that surprising. Duterte always kowtowed to Beijing, putting his relationship with China first before our national interest," the opposition senator said.

"That much was clear during his presidency," she added.

Hontiveros said Duterte has never recognized the Permanent Court of Arbitration rulings in favor of the Philippines.

On 12 July 2016, the arbitral tribunal determined that major elements of China’s claim “were unlawful” including its assertiveness of its self-made nine-dash line, recent land reclamation activities, and other activities in the West Philippine Sea.

"Duterte also never accorded our 2016 Arbitral Award its much-deserved respect and reverence," Hontiveros said.

"Kaya hindi kataka-taka na kung ano-anong ‘gentleman’s agreement’ ang pinasok niya (That’s why it’s not at all surprising that he entered all sorts of gentleman’s agreement)," she said.

Hontiveros cited that it is crucial that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has rescinded any concession that was made to China.

“The BRP Sierra Madre should remain on Ayungin. Our troops have been risking their lives to guard that ship,” she said.

“Huwag nating balewalain ang hirap at sakripisyo nila (Let’s not ignore the hardship and sacrifices they made),” she stressed.