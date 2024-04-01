CostWise Insurance to join Franchise Expo 2024

CostWise Insurance plans to participate in Franchise Expo 2024, where it intends to present franchising prospects to aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs and business owners.

The expo, which will be held from 12 to 14 April at the SMX Convention Center, will serve as a platform for CostWise to introduce its franchising model designed for the Filipino market.

"Our presence in the Franchise Expo is a testament to our commitment to empower Filipinos with an entrepreneurial spirit, seeking to cultivate a future in the United States," said CostWise principal Melody Avecilla.

This initiative is particularly tailored to support Filipinos through the investor's visa program, offering them a comprehensive franchising package that includes extensive training, marketing strategies, and the promise of a supportive network.

The Franchise Expo 2024 is expected to attract thousands of attendees seeking to learn about franchising and business expansion.