The resurrected, relevant church

Dear Editor,

Bereft of resurrection power (Holy Spirit), which was initially poured out on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2), at the time when the disciples were officially instituted and commissioned as a corporate Body of Christ, no such religious group may be considered a full-fledged, legit Christian church — unless it someday yields (entirely) to the lordship of Jesus and be filled with Him.

In the same manner that elderlies in priority lanes are the first to be served so that they can avail of their senior discounts/benefits, resurrected Christian churches are first in action (supposedly), but to serve mankind and society — not to avail themselves of anything or establish a religion and thereby imprison themselves in sheer religiosity and empty rites and tricks. Resurrection is about God’s power and victory, life renewal, and service to people.

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” — Mark 10:45

“I Am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” — John 11:25

The President’s message to Filipinos for this year’s Lenten Season is appropriate. He preached the other day: “As we reflect on the love and selflessness of Jesus Christ, may we also find ways to serve others with the same compassion and grace, spreading love and understanding in our communities.”

The Church doesn’t just proclaim what Christ did. The Church is what Christ is doing in society (as He once did), like He is flesh and blood living among us today. Thus, churches that confine their Christianity within the walls of their respective, exclusive, elite, parochial world (or “logo”) are far from true.

Christians do more than religious stuff to manifest Christianity. But shall we let the unbelieving, churchless people of the world act more like Christians than we do? Note that there would have been no Parable of the Good Samaritan if the Samaritan had not gone out and seen, had compassion on, and helped the robbed, beaten man on the roadside who was left half dead by his attackers (Luke 10:27-38).

Abraham Lincoln did not consider himself a part of any particular church. Still, he was a firm believer in God, a defender of the oppressed, a fighter for justice and righteousness, and an advocate of Bible truths. He probably lived a Christian life much better than many of the so-called “servants of God” during his tenure as president of his country — even at this juncture (should I say) if he is put side by side with wolves and charlatans and mere talkers that abound in churches today, much less in big, mega-churches. Lincoln confirmed, “That I am not a member of any church is true, but I have never denied the truth of the Scriptures.”

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com