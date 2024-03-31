Solon expresses dismay over RFID woes

The House leadership expressed disappointment after the motorists suffered extreme traffic on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) last Holy Wednesday due to the problem of slow or unreadable radio frequency identifications (RFIDs).

In a chanced interview in Makati, House Deputy Majority Leader Representative Erwin Tulfo said he and House Speaker Martin Romualdez will meet with the management of NLEX and South Luzon Expressway and the Toll Regulatory Board to find out if they are taking any action regarding the complaint by motorists.

Tulfo said the complaints of motorists had been there, but it further aggravated during the Holy Week.

“We saw that the RFID is “sablay” because it can’t be read at NLEX toll gates, I mean the stickers of RFID in many vehicles causing traffic in the process,” said the lawmaker.

He added that the House leadership under Romualdez wanted to know the move of toll companies if they will replace the RFID readers or if they will institute remedy to the problem.

Tulfo also lamented that instead of experiencing a convenient and fast passage at toll booths, motorists suffered inconvenience and extreme traffic.