SCUTTLEBUTT

A group of friends got duped — paying a P1,000 fee upfront, only to be left high and dry without a guide in sight. But that’s not all. Another group with an international entourage faced a linguistic letdown, with their request for an English-speaking tour guide falling on deaf ears.

The guide’s performance was a mere three-sentence wonder, including “Good morning” before she set sail into the abyss of neglect. She mingled with the boat captain and stopped doing her job. All for P1,000.

Is this a case of island hopping gone wrong or a tropical twist in the making? It remains to be seen if the sun sets on this shady island affair. Love for the Philippines tested, but will it endure?

Elusive honorarium

Here’s a scoop on a post-webinar drama that’s brewing hotter than your morning coffee. Resource speakers rocked the mic at a Media Gender Equality Webinar organized by a government agency, a kicking distance from a premier state university, and its squad of cybercrime fighters and privacy guardians.

Here’s where it gets juicy — despite delivering the goods and dropping knowledge bombs on gender equality, the speakers are still waiting for their well-deserved paychecks. The honorarium is MIA (missing in action), lost in the Bermuda Triangle of bureaucracy.

As the dust settles from the webinar, whispers are spreading faster than a viral meme about whether this blunder will overshadow the message of empowerment and change for women that the event aimed to promote. Will the agency and its gang step up and right this wrong, or will this unpaid gig become the talk of the digital town?

The story of unpaid dues and bureaucratic bloopers unravels, proving that even in the world of gender equality webinars, the drama never takes a back seat.