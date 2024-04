LATEST

PCG, PNP conduct clean-up drive

LOOK: After a heavy influx of visitors to beaches in Ilocos Norte, the Philippine Coast Guard Ilocos Norte Station led by CG Lt. Joseph Christian M. Sagun, 703rd PCGA Squadron led by Aux. Capt. Marjorie Rasay, and the Philippine National Police conducted a clean-up drive in La Paz, Laoag City, and Currimao, Ilocos Norte to clean up the shores from the trash left by some visitors on Sunday, 31 March. | via Jasper Dawang