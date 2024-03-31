Palace names Emmanuel Peralta as PNP-OIC after Acorda ends term

Malacañang has designated Police Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police after its current chief, Gen. Benjamin Acorda, ended his term on Sunday.

The memorandum from the Office of the President, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, stated that Peralta, who serves as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration, will concurrently head the police organization “effective 31 March 2024 until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this Office.”

Acorda was set to retire after he reached the 56-year-old compulsory retirement for PNP personnel on 3 December last year.

However, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended Acorda’s term until 31 March 2024, through an Executive Order 136, series of 1999, which “recognizes the power of the President to extend the service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.”

Peralta graduated from the Philippine Military Academy under the "Sambisig" Class of 1991.

He served as chief of the directorial staff in the PNP.

Peralta also led the Police Regional Office in the Ilocos Region and the Southern Police District of Metro Manila.