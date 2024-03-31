NSC on growing WPS tension: Humiliation is on China, not on Phl

In light of the increasing tension in the disputed West Philippine Sea, National Security Council Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the humiliation is being thrown at China due to its aggressive actions, not to the Philippines.

Malaya, in an interview with Facts First on Saturday, said China “obviously” intends to weaken the Philippines and is "trying to change our strong commitment to defend our territorial claims in the WPS."

He was pertaining to China’s increased dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine vessels entering the Ayungin Shoal, which Beijing claims is part of their territory in Nansha Qundao.

"If you look at it in another way, sila ngayon sa Beijing, may saking ulo ulo rin sila (they also have a problem). Because they think they own the West Philippine Sea at hindi naman nila tayo mapaalis (and they can’t get us out)," Malaya said.

"So, sino ba ang panalo utilizing that angle? Tayo pa rin (So who wins in utilizing that angle? Still us),” he added.

Malaya cited the China Coast Guard's recent remarks that increasing tension in the WPS "will lead to the humiliation of the Philippines."

"But, isn’t China the one being humiliated here? Kasi kitang-kita ng buong mundo kung anong klaseng emerging super powers siya (Because the World sees what kind of emerging superpowers China is)," Malaya said.

"So that kind of bullying, that kind of aggression, that kind of intimidation –that is not the action of a responsible member of the international community. So kung meron man ditong (there’s being) humiliated, I don’t think it’s Philippines. It’s the People’s Republic of China," Malaya further stressed.

Malaya said the international community has become more aware of China’s sinister nature as an Asian power.

He said the Philippines would remain undeterred by China’s warning to 'bear the consequences' of the country’s actions in the WPS.

"Because there’s something like that. There were threats and hostilities from the part of China. Precisely, the reason is to weaken us, to create fault lines in our positions," he pointed out.

Malaya said that China is only increasing the "warmongering and the threat of war" by utilizing WPS issues, particularly justifying their aggression in the Ayungin shoal.

"The China, parang sinasabi niya (it is likely saying), that the Philippines should take a step back, rethink its position kasi magkaka-gyera and let’s not push China. That misses the entire point, they’re the ones that are pushing us," he said.

Malaya emphasized the Philippines has been conducting maritime operations in the Ayungin Shoal for so many years and has legitimate rights to hold resupply missions in the area.

"Our resupply approach is still the same as in the past. The tension in the area is increasing because of them. Clearly, it is them who is at fault," he said.

Moreover, Malaya said China is "in for a rude surprise" if it thinks it can intimidate the Philippines with its increasingly aggressive behavior in the WPS.

The Philippines, he added, will not let another hostile action from China go unresolved.

"Let me assure the public that if the Chinese think they can force us into submission because we’ve already suffered physical injuries or damage to our ships, then they’ll be in for a rude surprise," Malaya said.

Malaya said China should not underestimate the Filipino fighting spirit in defending what is rightfully theirs.

"We shall remain undaunted notwithstanding what is happening," he said.