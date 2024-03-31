Lent practices a devotion, not a tradition — parish admin

“I hope that what we did during Lent – the prayer, fasting, almsgiving, procession, Visita Iglesia, penitence – we did not just make it part of a tradition, but that we made it a devotion,” this is what Fr. Hans Magdurulang of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Malate, Manila, expressed to the public on Easter Sunday.

The parish administrator went on to explain that devotion is done habitually and not just yearly.

"When we say devotion, it's not just done once a year, not just every other month, but every day," he explained in a radio interview.

"That's the difference from just making it a tradition year after year; it's only done after Lent; after Holy Week, you don't have time to pray again; you don't know how to temper yourself; you're selfish again."

"I hope that little by little we will live the Holy Week as a devotion and not just a tradition," he added.

God is alive, God is with us

According to Magdurulang, this year’s Easter Sunday message is "God is alive; God is with us."

Manila Archbishop, Fr. Jose Cardinal Advincula meanwhile defined Easter as 'the time to open our eyes to Jesus, who is alive.'

"Easter is the time to renew our faith in Him," he said in his Easter message, reminding the people that Jesus is not a figure or a character from the past, and He is always present.

He also noted that He is with us as He was with the apostles and His early followers and He lives and walks with us.

“To be an Easter people is to reach out and to give the light of Jesus to so many of our brothers and sisters who wish to see and discover the Lord,” Advincula said.

Easter Sunday marks the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, three days after his death by crucifixion.