Lent is a spiritual check-up

During a yearly retreat, a priest likened the Lenten season to a spiritual hospital for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion (EMHC) members.

Father Dudong, the retreat speaker, said Lent is a time for EMHC members to reflect on their commitment to God and identify areas for improvement.

“Let us undergo scanning, what sickness we have while performing our duties,” he said, urging introspection on their service.

Likewise, he emphasized the importance of undertaking good deeds, repentance, and confession in order to maintain spiritual well-being.

The retreat also addressed potential challenges faced by EMHC members, including emotional, spiritual, physical and relational struggles.

“It is expected that your spiritual standing is high, but sometimes you might encounter some challenges,” Father Dudong acknowledged.

He offered solutions like prayer, confiding in other members, and family support for overcoming spiritual downturns.