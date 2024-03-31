Israel clears Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the go-signal on Friday for a new round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire, a day after the world’s top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.

Despite a binding UN Security Council resolution earlier this week demanding an “immediate ceasefire,” fighting raged on unabated in Gaza Friday, including around its few functioning hospitals.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said dozens of people were killed overnight.

Among them were 12 people who died in their homes in the southern city of Rafah, which had been bombed repeatedly ahead of a threatened Israeli ground operation.

Video images showed that men worked under the light of mobile phones to free people trapped under the debris.

Fallout feared

Regional fallout from the conflict also flared, with Israel saying it killed a Hezbollah rocket commander in Lebanon and a war monitor saying that Israeli air strikes killed several Hezbollah fighters in Syria.

Netanyahu’s office said new talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release will take place in Doha and Cairo “in the coming days... with guidelines for moving forward in the negotiations”.

Those talks had appeared deadlocked in recent days despite a major push by the United States and fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar to secure a truce in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, now more than halfway through.