Guimba joins CLSU’s techno village program

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija — This town has become the third locality in the province to utilize technology developed by Central Luzon State University (CLSU) through the Techno Village Development Program.

A memorandum of agreement for the program was signed at the Guimba Municipal Hall by CLSU president Dr. Evaristo A. Abella and Guimba Mayor Jesulito E. Galapon.

The program, initiated in 2022 by Dr. Edgar A. Orden, former CLSU president and current vice president for research and extension, aims to develop communities by promoting the use of CLSU-developed technologies.

Guimba joins Science City of Muñoz and Talavera in implementing the program. Technologies showcased include those for special-purpose rice, dairy goat production, tilapia grow-out, “Itik Pinas” (improved duck raising), mushroom spawn production, and soybean production.

The Guimba local government pledged cooperation with CLSU and partner organizations to ensure the program’s success. Officials expressed the belief that the program’s expansion will bolster technological advancement in Nueva Ecija.

The program is slated to expand to six more localities in 2024. Currently, 17 barangays with 106 farmers are participating in the Techno Village Development Program.