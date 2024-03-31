DHSUD officials engage grassroots for PBBM's 'Pambansang Pabahay' rollout

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Sunday said he will be sending key officials down to the grassroots to engage and attract more partners, particularly local government units (LGUs).

Acuzar said this is to sustain the positive momentum of the nationwide rollout of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Acuzar said in earlier DHSUD Executive Committee (Execom) meeting he instructed several undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and directors to now focus on the grassroots level to sustain the nationwide implementation of 4PH.

“Each official will be assigned to specific areas to closely monitor ongoing projects. This will enable us to focus more on the expeditious implementation of the flagship program throughout the country. This will also send a strong message of our commitment to the Filipino people as directed by the President,” Acuzar said.

“Kailangan nating tutukan at tulungan ang ating mga LGUs at iba pang mga stakeholders at partners para sa mas maayos and mabilis na pagpapalaganap ng ating Pambansang Pabahay,” he added.

The housing czar stressed that such set up will also help address local concerns and issues confronting the actual execution on the ground of the flagship program, which is touted an “out-of-the-box and innovative” approach to address the country’s housing backlog.

“Malaking bagay din na mismong matataas na opisyales ng DHSUD ang nakakausap at nakakaharap ng ating mga partners para malaman ng taong bayan na seryoso tayo sa pagpapatupad ng 4PH,” Acuzar added.

So far, the DHSUD-4PH Project Management Office (PMO), headed by Undersecretary Garry De Guzman, reported that more than 30 projects are now in various stages of development and construction all over the country. A total of 195 LGUs have so far expressed their intention to participate in the 4PH.

Meanwhile, DHSUD officials continue to engage various national government agencies, LGUs and the private sector, particularly contractors, developers and banks.

DHSUD’s key shelter agencies are also active in the 4PH implementation.

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has started processing and releasing developmental loans to contractors of 4PH projects, further boosting the ongoing implementation of the flagship program. Meanwhile, the Social Housing Finance Corporation is also implementing projects in various parts of the country.