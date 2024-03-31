DENR commits to protect, conserve water at QC exhibit

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) affirmed its commitment to protect and conserve water resources to secure access for every Filipino and highlighted the critical role water plays in achieving peace, stability, and development during the World Water Day 2024 Exhibit at the Quezon City Hall.

“Our overarching goal in the water sector is to realize water security for all, ensuring that no individual or community is left behind in accessing this fundamental resource. The posing challenge for each of us here is to uphold our official capacity relentlessly despite the complexities along the way," said NWRB Executive Director Atty. Ricky Azardon.

This year’s theme “Water for Peace: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Seguridad Pantubig,” aligns with the United Nations (UN) Water agenda to raise awareness on 2.2 billion people without access to safe water.

It engages the public to unite in the cause of achieving peace and water sustainability, fostering harmony, generating prosperity, and building resilience to shared challenges.

“Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to environmental and water sustainability and strive to be stewards of our planet by ensuring that every spark of fire is contained, every woman’s contribution is recognized, and that every drop of water is cherished,” Azardon said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and other local government officials, signed a pledge board at the exhibit to signify their commitment and aspirations for the WWD.

They also took their photos at the exhibit as their entry to the creative social media photo post contest.

The exhibit was initiated by the DENR-River Basin Control Office (RBCO) with the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), Manila Water Foundation, and Manila Water Company for the World Water Day celebration and to promote this year’s theme of Water for Peace.

In partnership with the Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department, the activity featured a “moving exhibit” that showcased innovative programs and projects from different organizations and various public schools and institutions, advocating water security and peace through sustainable water management practices, featuring interactive displays of various agencies and private partners.

Also present in the event were Manila Water Foundation Executive Director Rej Andal, key officials and representatives from DENR-RBCO, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Manila Water Company, Manila Water Foundation, Manila Water Services Inc., Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands, and the USAID Safe Water program.

World Water Day is observed annually on 22 March to raise awareness on the importance of water and to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.