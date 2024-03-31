Collapsed ceiling cancels tomorrow’s PLM classes

The Pamantasan ng Maynila (PLM) administration suspended classes for 1 April to allow for an inspection of the university’s main entrance building following a partial ceiling collapse on Friday afternoon.

“To properly assess the safety of our facilities, PLM will suspend classes on Monday, April 1, 2024,” a PLM advisory posted on its official Facebook account stated. “In view of the suspension, midterms week is extended until 8 April 2024.”

The PLM office will remain open on Monday. According to a PLM report, the ceiling of the Emilion Ejercito building’s main entrance collapsed.

A female security guard’s visitor sustained “minor abrasion” and received medical attention. The university said it is monitoring the visitor’s health condition.

“Pending evaluation and completion of needed repairs, we will in the meantime use the Sta. Lucia Gate near Justo Albert Auditorium for our entrance and the Sta. Lucia Gate near the Rajah Sulayman Gymnasium for our exit,” PLM said.