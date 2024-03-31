Brawner: Embrace peace, quit NPA

Holdouts of the waning communist New People’s Army should return to the fold of the law and help break the cycle of violence that has afflicted Filipinos for decades, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner, said.

Brawner made the call after the New People’s Army marked its 55th anniversary on 29 March.

“I urge every remaining member of the NPA to take a moment of reflection and reconsideration. The armed struggle only brought about suffering and division,” he said in a text message.

“It is time to break the cycle of violence and embrace the possibility of peace. It is time to lay down your arms and abandon the armed struggle,” he added.

Brawner sees a bright opportunity for NPA rebels to reintegrate into society, reunite with their loved ones, and lead productive lives.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be further ensnared in the web of conflict and strife. It is time to chart a new course towards reconciliation and healing,” he said.

Security forces are keeping close tabs on NPA activities after an order was circulated within the rebel organization to attack government forces.

During the NPA’s founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ (CPP) Central Committee ordered the Reds’ cadres and card-carrying party members to “carry out all possible kinds of tactical offensives employing all kinds of weapons” from “rocks, machetes, booby traps, rifles, and land mines and all sorts of weapons that the people can craft” for use against state troops.

The CPP also ordered the NPA “to ambush the government troops’ reconnaissance units, perimeter defense or supply lines, and to attack their isolated outposts, among other moves.”

Stand united vs Reds

The Philippine Army (PA) lambasted the CPP’s order to the NPA, noting that it carries no significance.

Brawner stressed the need for every Filipino “to stand united in pursuit of peace and the progress of the nation.”

“Let us not falter in the face of adversity. Together, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for generations to come,” Brawner said as he urged the remaining NPA members to surrender.

“Let this anniversary be a turning point, a moment of renewal and hope,” he added. “The time has come for us to join hands and work towards a better tomorrow.”

Mostly worthless propaganda

“(The order against state forces) is part of their propaganda to show that they are still relevant,” Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

Dema-ala said the CPP-NPA is on the “brink of collapse,” and they no longer have active guerrilla fronts.

“This call to conduct attacks on government troops is a manifestation of their barbaric nature,” he noted.

Dema-ala said the military is prepared to respond to any looming NPA attacks.

“Nonetheless, the Philippine Army remains vigilant to the possible terroristic activities that they may launch, and our units in the frontlines continuously conduct focused military operations to pursue and neutralize the remaining members of the communist terrorist group,” Dema-ala said.

Folks hold own protests

Residents of communist-infiltrated communities in Bukidnon and Davao have collectively condemned the armed campaign of the remaining members of the communist movement.

Coinciding with the NPA’s founding anniversary on 29 March, residents of far-flung areas of Bukidnon province, Davao del Norte, and Davao City staged simultaneous protests against the insurgents.

The demonstrations were attended by barangay officials, peace advocates, indigenous cultural communities and their tribal warriors, members of people’s organizations, religious, business, and youth sectors and civilians.