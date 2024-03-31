Bong Go demands immediate action to resolve power outages in Samal

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called for urgent action to address the recurring power outages in the Island Garden City of Samal, especially amid the sweltering summer heat that significantly raises the region's heat index. The island is one of the banner tourist destinations in the Davao Region.

“Noong mga nakaraang araw, naiulat na halos araw-araw na ang mga brownout sa Island Garden City of Samal. Nangyayari ito sa kalagitnaan ng tag-init kung saan napakataas ng heat index sa rehiyon. Panahon naman gud karon sa Marso, init gyud kaayo ang panahon, (It is March now, so the weather is really hot,)” Go said during a live video message on Facebook on Good Friday, 29 March.

He pointed out how these outages affect livelihoods and businesses and damage household appliances, further burdening the ordinary Filipino.

"Malaking perwisyo ito sa ating mga kababayan. Ang daming apektado dito, tulad ng kanilang negosyo, kanilang kabuhayan, ang turismo, at maging ang pang-araw-araw na kagamitan ng ating mga kababayan, pati mga appliances na ginagamit po ng mga ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino ay nasisira," Go lamented.

Go also recounted his previous calls to NORDECO, urging the cooperative to fulfill its promise to rectify the power supply issues on Samal Island.

“Kung matatandaan, ilang beses na tayong nanawagan sa Northern Davao Electric Cooperative or NORDECO na ayusin ang electric supply sa isla ng Samal. Sa NORDECO, nangako kayo na aayusin ninyo ang problemang ito na alam niyo na nagdadagdag sa pasakit sa mga kababayan natin. At sabi n’yo, until June 30 of last year ay aayusin n’yo. Nine months na, almost one year na yung inyong palugit, wala lang gihapon,” he recalled.

He voiced the frustration and desperation of the residents, questioning the duration they must endure subpar services.

"Ang tanong ng mga consumer-residents ng Samal: hanggang kailan tayo magtitiis sa walang kwentang serbisyo? Hanggang kailan kami maliligo sa aming pawis? Maligo na mi ani sa among singot sa sobrang init. Hanggang kailan kami magtitiis sa inyong nakakadismayang serbisyong ibinibigay po ninyo?" Go asked, reflecting the community's plight.

"We need answers to these questions," added Go.

The root cause of the power failure is NORDECO’s alleged antiquated submarine cable, which was installed in the 1980s and can no longer cover the entire capacity of the island. The submarine cable connects Samal Island to the Pantukan Grid.

During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Energy on July 12 the previous year, Go emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to Davao del Norte's power supply outages. He also appealed to the NORDECO to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

He again reiterated this during the Senate plenary debates on the 2024 budget proposal of the Department of Energy, where he reminded the department of the importance of monitoring these areas to prevent further brownouts.

Go previously expressed his dismay and concern over the unresolved power outages in Davao del Norte, which have damaged critical medical equipment in the region's health facilities. Two Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines, four computerized tomography scans, and one medical linear accelerator machine at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City are reportedly non-operational due to power-related damage.

Emphasizing the need for accountability and immediate action, Go announced his plan to file a resolution, in collaboration with Senators Francis Tolentino and Bato dela Rosa, to investigate the power interruptions and find possible legislative solutions to the problem.

"As a member of the Senate Committees on Energy and Public Services, I am filing this Monday...a resolution seeking to investigate the power interruption in Samal Island with an end given determining the capacity and capability of the electric supplier to meet the electricity demands in the area," declared Go.

“Ang pangutana diha kung kaya ba ninyo? Dugay na kaayo na problemaha ni, (The question is, can you handle it? This problem has been going on for far too long,)” he added.

In a direct appeal to NORDECO General Manager Elvera Alngog through a phone call on Holy Thursday, the senator stressed the importance of honor and commitment, highlighting the cooperative's responsibility to its over 100,000 customers on the island.

"Sana naman ay huwag kayong mangako kung hindi ninyo kayang gawin. Importante ang word of honor. Kung ano yung sinabi ninyo, sana po’y iyon ang gawin ninyo," he stated.

Go reminded all public service providers of their duty to deliver quality services, echoing the sentiments of the affected communities who demand nothing less than fair and competent service.

"Sa mga public service providers, sana naman ay ayusin ninyo ang trabaho ninyo at huwag maging pahirap sa mga mamamayang willing namang magbayad para sa isang maayos na serbisyo," he implored.

“Mao gyud na ang ginapangita sang tanan maskin asa. Ang importante---tarong na serbisyo, (That is exactly what everyone is looking for anywhere. What's important is good service,)” he added.

Concluding his statement, Go made a direct appeal to NORDECO: "I am appealing sa NORDECO, palihug lang, tarunga ninyo ang inyong serbisyo sa katawhan. Ug unta mabalik dayon sa normal ang supply sa kuryente. Sa NORDECO, better shape up. Tarunga ninyo ang inyong trabaho kay nagahulat ang mga kaigsuonan nato og tarong na serbisyo! ("I am appealing to NORDECO, please, improve your service to the people. And I hope the power supply will return to normal soon. NORDECO, better shape up. Do your job well because our countrymen are waiting for good service!")