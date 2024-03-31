BBM declares 17 July ‘Nat’l Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared 17 July of every year as a “National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day.”

In a news release on Saturday, the Presidential Communications Office said Marcos signed the two-page Proclamation No. 511 on 27 March “to instill and promote a national health awareness campaign in every Filipino household.”

PCO said Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) “is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning.”

Marcos said, “There is a need to instill and continuously promote health consciousness among Filipinos by equipping them with the necessary information, knowledge, behavior, and skills to respond to health emergencies, including bringing CPR into every home as an emergency procedure.”