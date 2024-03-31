Bacoor cops nab two for illegal possession of firearms — QCPD

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, on Sunday reported the arrest of a wanted person together with his cohort and the confiscation of two illegal firearms during the service of an arrest warrant executed by the District Special Operation Unit (DSOU) in Bacoor, Cavite.

QCPD-DSOU Officer-in-Charge

P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr., identified the wanted person as Dennis John De Leon Bautista, an architect, 50 years old while his cohort was Christian Dino Reyes Alarcon, 36 years old, a businessman, and are both residents of Imus, Cavite.

They were nabbed at 9:15 p.m. on 30 March 2024, at Phoenix Gas Station along Aguinaldo Highway, Salinas Bacoor, Cavite.

Based on the report, joint operatives of DSOU, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-QCPD), and Bacoor City Police Station served the arrest warrant issued by Presiding Judge Hon. Gian Enrico Cammayo Navarro of Branch 133, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Tagaytay City Cavite to Bautista for a case of estafa.

Subsequently, during the implementation of the warrant, the operatives saw two firearms placed in the car seat of a Mitsubishi Expander with plate number NEU-5063 driven by suspect Alarcon.

At that instance, the policemen asked for any documents for their firearms wherein suspect Alarcon presented his license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR).

However, the serial number of his firearms does not match from the presented documents, hence his arrest, while accused Bautista also failed to show any documents for his firearms.

Recovered from Bautista were one black Bench Belt Bag containing one unit Caliber 9mm Sig Sauer loaded with one live ammunition with an inserted magazine loaded with 11 live ammunition, two magazines loaded with 22 live ammunition, and a cellular phone.

Meanwhile, one unit Glock 43x Cal. 9mm loaded with one live ammunition with an inserted magazine loaded with eight live ammunition, one magazine loaded with nine (9) live ammunition, a cellular phone, one (1) unit Mitsubishi Expander with Plate Number NEU-5063, and assorted Identification Cards were confiscated from Alarcon.

The court of origin of the Warrant will be notified regarding the arrest of Bautista who will be charged with violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act together with suspect Alarcon.

Maranan commended the joint efforts of the operatives that led to the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the said evidence.

“We assure the public that QCPD will continue to step up drive against wanted persons and loose firearms to maintain peace and order in the city”, he added.