Agri-fisheries sector receives huge boost

The Department of Agriculture (DA) disclosed on Sunday that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations granted the Philippines $1 million in funding for technical cooperation projects (TCP) to be implemented, strengthening its agri-fisheries sector.

In a report to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that during his recent meeting with FAO Philippines’ representative, Dr. Lionel Dabbadie, the DA proposed $594,000 for FAO’s consideration.

“We will make it a point to fast-track the preparation process to ensure that our agricultural sector can benefit from this investment, especially the assistance intended for areas heavily damaged by El Niño, which is a key priority of our Secretary,” De Mesa said.

The identified TCPs focused on agrifood system transformation and agricultural investment for aquaculture and seaweed production.