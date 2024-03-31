$1-M US grant to revamp Phl agri-fisheries sector

The Department of Agriculture said on Sunday said that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) granted the Philippines $1-million in funding for technical cooperation projects (TCP) to be implemented in strengthening its agri-fisheries sector.

In a report to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., DA spokesman Asec. Arnel de Mesa said that during his recent meeting with FAO Philippines’ representative, Dr. Lionel Dabbadie, the DA proposed $594,000 for FAO’s consideration.

“We will make it a point to fast-track the preparation process to ensure that our agricultural sector can benefit from this investment, especially the assistance intended for areas heavily damaged by El Niño, which is a key priority of our Secretary,” said de Mesa.

Moreover, the identified TCPs focused on agrifood system transformation and agricultural investment for aquaculture and seaweed production.

DA said that the technical cooperation further strengthens their relationship with FAO "hand-in-hand in addressing the challenges in the agri-fishery sector and serves as a take-off point in tapping additional resources from other multilateral organizations for the benefit of our Filipino farmers and fisherfolks."