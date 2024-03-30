The Holy Month of Ramadan is a most anticipated and welcomed annual religious event for Muslims. This is especially true for physically fit devotees without medical and health issues. It is a big deal for them, and they even have fun. It hardly disrupts their routine.

In the so-called ground zero in Marawi, where public structures have been built, the city comes alive at night with festive flickering lights and throngs of devotees rendezvousing after iftar or the breaking of the fast at dusk. The local government initiated a special program that allows business establishments, especially those selling food, to put up stalls at the gigantic lakeside Gymnasium to display their wares and serve coffee and local delicacies á la a night market. There are rides for children and fireworks at night. After observing the backbreaking, nearly two-hour “taraweh” prayer standing, prostrating, and supplicating, devotees seek relaxation and bond with family and friends.

The month promises a break from the mundane quotidian grind of life and the slowing down from a hectic lifestyle. They look forward to divine forgiveness, redemption from a deviant life, and a reward of “barakah” or blessings after fulfilling Ramadan’s injunctions.

But time and space pass, and with them, man's fitness and agility. For octogenarians, Ramadan poses a challenge to one’s physical abilities. In fact, it’s risky to one’s health.

Fasting on Ramadan for an octogenarian is tough. As an experienced litigator, I wish to engage alims or Islamic scholars in theological hermeneutics. I can adroitly invoke the exemption granted by Islam to senior citizens (including the sick, weak, and travelers). I might succeed, but there is that nagging feeling of unease that because I feel healthy enough without major health issues and co-morbidities, I might be committing a mortal sin if I shy away from fasting.

My primary concern is the disruption of the schedule when I have to take maintenance medicines. Also, there is the constant struggle with insomnia because of the alteration of our regular sleeping structure. Will this have a toll on my health in the long run?

Fasting during Ramadan wrecks one’s normal routine. Because hunger and thirst make one weak, lethargic, enervated, and cranky, some convert their nights to days. Chores usually performed in the daytime are deferred for the evening, including meetings, seminars, and group discussions. Trips are postponed until after Ramadan. This is because it’s only at dusk that practitioners are allowed to partake of food and drink.

The alteration of the regular chores of devotees for one fasting month is a supreme test of religious fealty and devotion. One suppresses hunger without anybody monitoring one except one’s conscience and the fear of the Creator. It’s a fitness and capability exercise to prepare one for future physical and spiritual challenges, sort of forging metal into steel. This is aside from the myriad of medical and health benefits of fasting as documented in science and medical journals, including testimonies of leading specialists and physicians.

The government recognizes the predicament of Muslims practicing fasting. It issued Presidential Decree 322, allowing flexibility in working hours. The Civil Service Commission and private establishments have permitted Muslims to work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. without a lunch break. In the BARMM, the interim Chief Minister issued a memorandum circular adopting the shortened work hours. This grants Muslims time for iftar or breaking of the fast at home.

And so back to the issue of octogenarians observing the Ramadan fast. No one, including medical and health practitioners, can determine with a sufficient degree of certainty one’s capability to fast. The devotee knows his body and is the best judge.

It’s the 20th day of Ramadan, and fasting is on a downward swing. In a few days, Ramadan will bid farewell, and I don’t want to carry the guilt that, being a once-a-year, month-long sacrifice, I evaded a divine obligation.

It’s a non-issue. The choice is salvation or hellfire.

