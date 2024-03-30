LTO Chief Easter message: Careful motorists

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II reminded motorists hitting the roads this weekend.

“Paalala lang po sa ating motorista pagbalik niyo sa inyong mga tahanan, ingat-ingat lang ho. Marami hong pabalik, wag hong mainitin ang ulo (Just a reminder to our motorists returning home, take care. A lot are also travelong home, so don’t be hotheaded),” Mendoza said in a video message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Kumain mabuti at importante sa lahat, magdasal. Gamitin natin itong pagkakataon na to na makapagpahinga and drive safely (Eat properly and the most important of all, pray. Let’s take this time to rest and drive safely),” Mendoza added.

According to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) management, high volume traffic is expected from 4:00 pm to 11 pm of 30 March and from 2:00 pm of 31 March to 8:00 am of 1 April.