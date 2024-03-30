LTO braces for passenger influx to return in Metro Manila

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II ordered all regional directors and other agency officials to maintain a high level of alertness for road safety.

This is in anticipation of the return of millions of people to their workplaces after the Holy Week break.

The order is in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure the safe return of Filipinos who went to their respective hometowns and other areas for vacation to take advantage of the long Lenten break.

“We are expecting the start of the land travel of some of our kababayan on Sunday, March 31, so my instruction is to implement the same road safety measures before the Holy Week exodus," Mendoza said.

Among them, he said, are inspection of the roadworthiness of passenger buses leaving terminals in the provinces and the presence of enforcers along the major thoroughfares in coordination with local government units and other government agencies like the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Mendoza said an information drive for road safety was also ordered to be strengthened to raise awareness among motorists on the basic safety measures before a long drive.

“Siguradong maraming sasakyan ang pabalik sa Metro Manila ay iba’t ibang urban places simula Linggo kaya hinihikayat natin ang ating mga kababayan na manatiling maingat sa pagbibiyahe lalo na kung kasama ang ating mga pamilya,” Mendoza said.

“Huwag magmamaneho ng nakainom at tiyakin na may sapat na pahinga bago magmaneho. At higit sa lahat, magbaon tayo ng mahabang pasensya para maiwasan natin ang road rage dahil wala naman mabuting idinudulot ang galit sa kalsada,” he added.

Authorities are expecting heavy traffic build-up starting Sunday afternoon, especially in major entry points of Metro Manila and other urban areas with the return of millions of people who travelled to their provinces for long Holy Week break.