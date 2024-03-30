Laoag City cops nab construction worker in bust

Operatives of the Laoag City Police Station led by Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang together with elements of the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office nabbed a construction worker after falling into a drug buy-bust sting at Sitio 4, Brgy. San Mateo, Laoag City on Saturday, 30 March.

The suspect was identified as Rocky Tunac Labuguen, 41, construction worker at Brgy. Gulod Malaya, San Mateo, Rizal, listed under SLI (Street Level Individual), resident of Brgy. 52-A, Lataag, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and presently residing at Brgy. Patasan, Quezon City, yielded positive after he allegedly sold one piece of open transparent plastic sachet containing two pieces small cut heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing more or less 0.4 grams of white crystalline substance alleged to be shabu worth P2,000.00 with Standard Drug Price of P3,200.00.

In his possession are one (1) heat sealed transparent sachet containing 0.2 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu including plastic material Php1,600.00, fused with another one (1) heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing 0.2 grams of alleged shabu residues including plastic material with SDP Php1,600.00, one cigarette pack containing one piece heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing 0.2 grams of white crystalline substance alleged to be shabu including plastic material with SDP of Php1,600.00 and one glass tube tooter containing alleged shabu residue, and one small rolled aluminum foil.