Franchise Asia Expo 2024 to unveil business success

The Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024 is set to hold a series of dynamic seminars designed to empower entrepreneurs, investors, and business enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of franchising.

Scheduled from 12 to 14 April at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay, the Expo seminars offer invaluable insights into key franchising and business growth aspects.

Topics that will be discussed include steps on how to franchise a business, which are for entrepreneurs aiming to expand their business through franchising, this seminar provides practical guidance on the process of franchising.

The seminar also provides free consultation session.

The right franchise

Also, one of the topics is how to Invest in the right franchise.

With a focus on educating the public about franchising fundamentals and avoiding scams, this seminar equips attendees with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to explore potential franchise investment opportunities, ensuring they align with their goals and aspirations.

Meanwhile, top educators in business will teach 5 Ways to Grow Profit. This seminar by ActionCOACH covers the main areas aimed at driving profitability in businesses. Attendees will learn the fastest way to massively increase profits by growing the five levers of profitability.

Among the biggest franchise sectors

“The Philippines has one of the biggest franchise sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, but we only have a handful of Filipino franchises that have gone international,” remarked PFA chairman Chris Lim.

“That is why, PFA is exerting every effort to capacitate Philippine franchises to become global brands, including this seminar on global expansion,” he said.

For his part, PFA President Joseph Tanbuntiong, who is also chief business officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation said, “We are pleased to offer a diverse lineup of seminars at the Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024, catering to the needs of franchisors, aspiring franchisees and entrepreneurs.”

Added Tanbuntiong,”These seminars are designed to provide practical knowledge, actionable strategies, and networking opportunities essential for thriving in the competitive world of franchising.”