LOOK: Catholic Devotees attend the easter vigil as presided by Bishop Renato Mayugba at St. Williams Cathedral in Laoag City on Saturday, 30 March. Bishop Mayugba blessed the Easter Fire and from it the Pascal Candle, which is then brought into the darkened church. Photo by Jasper Dawang

