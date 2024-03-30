DOH monitoring reports of anthrax from Laos

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it is monitoring reports of anthrax from Laos and other countries that have reported a higher than usual number of anthrax cases.

This, after Thailand has ordered officials to closely monitor livestock along the border Laos after over 50 people were reported to have contracted anthrax in the neighboring country.

In the Philippines, only 82 suspected anthrax cases were recorded over seven years, from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2023.

There were no reported anthrax health events in 2019 to 2021; neither have there been any from 1 January 1 to 29 March.

According to DOH, anthrax does not spread from person to person like colds or the flu.

It is caused by a bacterium called Bacillus anthracis, which produces spores. Animals like livestock are the ones most affected.

The DOH said the risk of the general public getting infected by anthrax “is very low.”

Veterinarians, farmers, livestock personnel, and other workers who handle animals and their products, meanwhile, “may have a higher risk.”

“The DOH shall also be coordinating with the Department of Agriculture for preventive measures for animals including livestock,” it said in a statement.

The Department said that because the risk is specific to certain populations and occupations, available vaccines for anthrax are not used for the general population.

It said the public can avoid getting anthrax by avoiding raw or undercooked meat or meat products.

“Avoid contact with livestock or animal remains,” it added.