Bukidnon, Davao communities slam Reds’ atrocities on NPA’s 55th anniv

Residents of various communist-infiltrated villages in the provinces of Bukidnon and Davao have collectively condemned and slammed the continuing armed revolution being pushed by the remaining members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People Army.

Coinciding with the NPA’s founding anniversary on 29 March, the residents from far-flung areas of Bukidnon province, Davao del Norte, and Davao City have staged simultaneous protests against communist insurgency in their respective areas.

The demonstrations were attended by various barangay officials, peace advocates, Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICC) and its tribal warriors, members of the people's organizations, religious, business, and youth sectors, and civilians.

The rallyists have particularly condemned the CPP-NPA’s long-standing atrocities, violence, and exploitation against the Indigenous Peoples and other vulnerable populations.

During the demonstration, the rallyists burned a communist flag signifying their freedom from the claws of insurgency.

They also held candle-lighting ceremonies for those who had been killed by the communist rebels and those victimized by the wrong ideologies of the CPP-NPA.

“The people have spoken, with placards they paraded within their vicinity, expressing their sentiments denouncing the 55 years of unjust killings, destruction of properties, extortion, and other lawless activities disturbing the peace in communities,” Lt. Col. Rowel. Tabas, the Philippine Army’s 89th Infantry (Makatao) Battalion commanding officer, said.

On the NPA's 55th founding anniversary, the CPP Central Committee has ordered the rebels to “carry out all possible kinds of tactical offensives employing all kinds of weapons from rocks, machetes, booby traps, rifles and land mines and all sorts of weapons that the people can craft.”