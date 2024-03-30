Beijing’s 'might is right' doctrine harming regional peace, stability — NDCPAAI

The National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Association Inc. (NDCPAAI) on Saturday lambasted China’s heightened aggressions in the West Philippine Sea, saying that Beijing’s “might is right” doctrine is harming regional peace and stability.

“The Great Water Cannon of China is now a global symbol seen by all peoples of the world as a dangerous example of bullish behavior,” the group said in a statement.

The NDCPAAI pointed out that China's “intimidation and uncivilized acts” against the Philippine vessels in WPS “are now part of its global brand, with its Coast Guard as its leading endorser.”

“Clearly, its rogue actions that spring from its ‘might is right’ doctrine have become a menace to regional peace and amity,” it said.

The group also rejected the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s recent accusations against the Philippine journalists for “manipulating videos” they have taken from the WPS operations.

“Its recent brazen attempt to paint factual international press coverage of its actions in the West Philippine Sea shows that China, the world's factory, is manufacturing lies as well,” NDCPAAI said.

“We stand by the resolve of our government not to yield to China's unprovoked attacks inside our territory,” it added.