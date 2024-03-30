AWPC, NGCP inks Alabat wind power project ICA

Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) is assured that the Alabat Wind Power Project in Alabat, Quezon will be connected to the national grid — a move that will help the company augment power supply.

Alternergy said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alabat Wind Power Corp. and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) have signed an Interconnection Agreement (ICA) for the Alabat Wind Power Project in Alabat, Quezon.

The ICA will make it possible to transmit renewable energy from the Alabat Wind Power Project through the NGCP’s 69 kV Hondagua transmission line in Lopez, Quezon.

Huge breakthrough

“The ICA signing is a huge breakthrough for the Alabat Wind Power Project. We are grateful to NGCP for boosting the project’s ability to meet its commitment to the Department of Energy (DoE) under the Green Energy Auction 2 Program,” said Gerry P. Magbanua, president of Alternergy and AWPC.

“NGCP has provided the Alabat Wind Power Project with an interconnection scheme that is most efficient and responsive to ensure viability and timely completion,” he added.

For NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda, the ICA will help resolve challenges among renewable energy developers like Alternergy and AWPC.

“As the transmission network provider and system operator, NGCP strives to assist power project developers to bring the needed energy infrastructures that will bring forth socio-economic benefits to the country and help accelerate the energy transition goal of the government,” Almeda said.

Ready to begin development stage

The Alabat Wind Power Project is now ready to begin its development stage. This comes after receiving the Certificate of Confirmation of Commerciality from the DoE and completing and signing crucial commercial contracts.