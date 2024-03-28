SSS Kabalikat takes Game 1 in 2024 UNTV Cup Finals

The SSS Kabalikat started its championship run on a positive note, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series for this year’s UNTV Cup Finals.

The SSS Kabalikat defeated the Agriculture Food Master in their Game 1 final matchup, winning 90-81 and securing its first-ever finals victory in the annual UNTV basketball tournament. The match took place on 26 March at the NOVADECI Convention Center in Quezon City.

The SSS Kabalikat relied on the solid performance of former PBA cager Macky Escalona, who nearly posted a double-double with 19 points and eight assists while contributing four rebounds and three steals.

The SSS Kabalikat established itself early in the game, 17-6, with 6:11 left in the first quarter after Escalona hit a three-pointer, capping an 11-0 run.

With 3:44 remaining in the second quarter, Kabalikat posted a 23-point lead against the Food Master, 50-27, after former Philippine Christian University Dolphins player Lisztian Amparado scored back-to-back jump shots. Amparado finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

Throughout the game, the Food Master tries to make a rally, but Kabalikat always had an answer to keep them at bay.

Social Security Commissioner Robert Joseph M. De Claro and several officials and personnel cheered for the SSS squad, which is making a historic appearance in the finals.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played on Sunday, 31 March, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.