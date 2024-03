LOOK: Members of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente, commonly known as the Aglipayan Church, celebrate Maundy Thursday through a procession in Laoag City on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The Aglipayan Church is an independent religious Christian denomination in the Philippines. | via Jasper Dawang

