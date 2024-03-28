Defense Press Corps rejects, condemns China’s 'manipulation’ remarks

The Defense Press Corps (DPC) has “rejected and condemned” the “baseless accusations” of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that journalists “manipulate” videos taken during rotation and resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

The DPC, a press organization whose members cover the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines, described China’s manipulation remarks as a “false accusation.”

“The Defense Press Corps of the Philippines takes exception to the baseless allegations of the Chinese Foreign Ministry which cast aspersions on the integrity of Filipino journalists covering the resupply missions of the Philippine Government within its own Exclusive Economic Zone,” DPC said in a statement.

The DPC emphasized that journalists joining these missions, risk their lives “in the face of unwanted aggression to bring the unvarnished truth to light.”

“It is unfortunate some would still call the work of these independent Filipino journalists as manipulated sensationalism,” it added.

The DPC noted that “no person or organization who wears the true mantle of journalism would allow anyone to dictate, coerce or otherwise allow anyone, even government to influence their stories to reflect propaganda and lies.”

Progressive and civilized nations, it said, recognize a free press as one of the foundations of a fair and just society.

“It is unfortunate some have not yet realized this truth,” it added.

Two journalist groups earlier condemned China over its insinuation of “manipulation” regarding their coverage of the South China Sea.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) lambasted China’s remarks, pointing out that the media is not a party to the territorial dispute in the WPS.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) likewise expressed “deep offense” at China’s insinuation that “media is a troublemaker” and in cahoots with the government forces “to forward a political agenda” in the SCS.