Colombia expels Argentine diplomats over Milei 'terrorist' remarks

Colombia said Wednesday it had ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats, after President Javier Milei called his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro a "terrorist" and "murderer."

Colombia's foreign ministry cited Milei's "denigrating" remarks, which were made in an interview with CNN which has not yet been aired in full.

"The Argentine president's comments have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected," the ministry said in a statement.

Since taking office in December, libertarian leader Milei has grabbed headlines with his fiery rhetoric, including likening abortion to murder in a speech to high school students in March.

Colombia's foreign ministry did not specify how many diplomats would be expelled but said the expulsion would be communicated to Argentina by "diplomatic channels."

Relations between Argentina and Colombia have typically been stable but intensified under Milei's reign.

In January, Colombia recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Milei called left-leaning Petro a "murderous communist who is sinking Colombia."