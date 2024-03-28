CAAP distributes 'Malasakit Kits' to Lenten travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday greets travelers with 'Malasakit Kits' at several airports across this country.

Malasakit kits — which included coffee, biscuits, and hygiene kits with tissues and alcohol — were handed out to all departing and arriving travelers at San Jose Airport, Dipolog Airport, and Bicol International Airport.

Meanwhile, passengers at Naga Airport were provided with pouches and bracelets personalized for the Lenten season.

Additionally, travelers and stakeholders in need of blood pressure monitoring received support from nurses stationed at the Malasakit help desk at Laoag International Airport.

CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Tamayo issued a directive to airport managers, urging them to be active in assisting passengers, stating, "Let's provide the best service our travelers deserve to ensure convenient, accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable transport this Lenten season."

The Malasakit support desk, which is positioned in airports, is prepared to assist travelers until they return to work following Holy Week. The 44 airports operated by CAAP expect a steady stream of travelers returning to their home provinces on Thursday.