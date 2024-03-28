Bong Go touched by family’s story during Himamaylan visit

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, known as Mr. Malasakit by many, was visibly touched during his recent visit to Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, where he witnessed firsthand the profound impact of his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers program.

In the middle of the senator's speech during the relief activity for displaced workers at the Himamaylan City Hall on Saturday, 23 March, Arlene Velasco, a determined grandmother, made her way to the microphone, eager to express her profound gratitude to the senator for the assistance her grandchild, Hyubz Chasten Tanallo, received through the Malasakit Centers program.

“Maraming salamat Senator Bong Go at Mayor Mhai, binigyan niyo ako ng (medical assistance na nagkakahalaga ng) one million sa operasyon ng apo ko sa Manila... April 12 pa ang schedule sa Manila,” she shared.

Hyubz, who is battling rheumatic heart disease, underwent critical diagnostic procedures, including a CT scan at Bacolod Adventist Medical Center. It was there that doctors identified the urgent need for heart surgery to address her condition immediately.

Recognizing the critical need for help, Arlene sought assistance from La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla "Mhai-Mhai" Nicor-Mangilimutan. The latter then referred them to the nearest Malasakit Center, eventually leading her family to get the surgery procedures they needed at the Philippine Heart Center in Metro Manila.

“Hulog po sila ng langit sakin sina Mayor Myla at Senator Bong Go. Kay Senator Bong Go, nagpasalamat ako ng personal dahil natulungan ang apo ko na maoperahan siya sa April 12 sa Philippine Heart Center,” Velasco expressed in a separate interview.

“Senator Bong Go, sana marami ka pang matulungan dito sa Negros at sa buong Pilipinas. Sana mabigyan ka pa ni Lord ng mahabang buhay para mas marami ka pang matulungan. God bless you, hinding-hindi ka po namin malilimutan,” she hoped.

Launched in 2018 by then Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, the Malasakit Centers program represents a significant stride towards making medical assistance more accessible and efficient for the Filipino people, especially the underprivileged.

Designed as a one-stop shop, these centers aim to streamline the process of obtaining medical assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), significantly reducing the bureaucratic hurdles that often impede the delivery of timely and adequate healthcare needed to save lives.

This initiative was further solidified through the enactment of Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally sponsored and authored by Go when he became senator in 2019, mandating the establishment of Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals across the country in accordance with the law.

Currently, there are 161 Malasakit Centers spread across the Philippines, including the one at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. According to DOH, Malasakit centers have assisted more than ten million Filipinos, alleviating the burden of medical-related expenses.

“Lapitan nyo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital sa Bacolod City kung kailangan nyo pong magpaopera o magpa-checkup,” Go offered.

“At kung mayroon ho kayong mga pasyente na kailangang dalahin sa Heart Center sa Maynila, kidney institute o anupamang operasyon, tutulungan ko kayo. Sabihin nyo lang kay mayor. Pati pamasahe ng inyong pasyente tutulungan ko hanggang makabalik dito,” he continued.

To bring specialized medical services closer to all regions and eventually lessen the need to travel to national specialty hospitals in Metro Manila, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. This legislation requires the creation of Regional Specialty Centers at existing DOH regional hospitals. In CLMMRH, a total of 11 specialty centers have been planned.

To further improve the health care system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated establishing Super Health Centers in strategic locations across the country. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 31 in the province of Negros Occidental.

On 23 to 24 March, Go personally visited the Super Health Centers in Himamaylan, Bacolod, and Victorias cities.