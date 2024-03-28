NEWS

Bird flu detected in US dairy cattle

Steven Clews (R) takes part in a 'Cow Cuddling' experience with a small herd of retired dairy cows on Dumble Farm in Arram, near Beverley, north east England on 29 November 2023. Visitors have travelled from far and wide to the farm near the town of Beverly in Yorkshire, not to buy milk, yoghurt or cheese, but to enjoy a cuddle with Morag and her companions. Fiona Wilson and her co-farmers at Dumble Farm started offering the cuddling sessions in February when it became obvious that economic difficulties of modern dairy farming had become untenable.
Steven Clews (R) takes part in a 'Cow Cuddling' experience with a small herd of retired dairy cows on Dumble Farm in Arram, near Beverley, north east England on 29 November 2023. Visitors have travelled from far and wide to the farm near the town of Beverly in Yorkshire, not to buy milk, yoghurt or cheese, but to enjoy a cuddle with Morag and her companions. Fiona Wilson and her co-farmers at Dumble Farm started offering the cuddling sessions in February when it became obvious that economic difficulties of modern dairy farming had become untenable.

Cows at dairy farms in Texas and Kansas tested positive for a contagious strain of bird flu in an "unprecedented development," Texan farming authorities said Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Agriculture and with other state and national agencies "are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our food supply," said Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller in a statement. 

But Miller added, "While troubling, this outbreak is not currently expected to threaten our nation's commercial dairy supply."

Texas is among the five largest milk-producing states in the United States, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture. 

The press release said that tests had found no alterations to the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans and that the risk to the public "remains minimal."

"Further efforts to continue epidemiological investigations are underway to ensure a complete picture of the situation can be evaluated," it added. 

The TDA said positive samples were retrieved from unpasteurized milk collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas, with analysis confirming the results on March 25.

It added that HPAI had not been detected in any beef cattle but urged all farmers to implement "enhanced biosecurity measures on their farms and ranches to protect their herds."

The TRA said it was working alongside the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other agencies to evaluate symptoms among primarily older dairy cows in Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. 

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph