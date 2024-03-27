Phl 'united' in resolving WPS challenges — AFP chief

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. said the country is “united” in resolving the national security challenges in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“As far as we are concerned, in the level of operational and tactical, we are united. Nagkakaisa yung coast guard, yung armed forces, and other government agencies so that we will be able to address the concerns that we have in the WPS,” Brawner told reporters.

Brawner said he ordered the troops stationed in the Western Command to execute ‘maximum tolerance’ amid China’s heightened behavior in the WPS.

“Because we have to follow still the international laws. As a country, we still follow international rules-based order,” he said.

Despite China’s increasing aggression against the Philippine troops in WPS, Brawner said the AFP would not reciprocate.

“Even if they do that, we will still follow the laws,” he stressed.

Brawner, however, noted that the AFP will not be deterred in doing its mandate to defend the WPS and protect the fisherfolk in the area.