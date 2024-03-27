Overstaying OFWs given until June to avail Kuwait amnesty programs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured that it would assist overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Kuwait who want to avail of the Kuwaiti government's amnesty program for overstaying foreign workers.

"The DMW's Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) issued Advisory No. 1 on March 21, 2024, to inform OFWs of the process and steps they need to follow to avail themselves of the amnesty," the agency said.

The advisory came after the Kuwaiti government announced a three-month amnesty period from 17 March to 17 June for migrants whose stay in Kuwait is no longer valid.

This includes overstaying migrant workers, specifically those whose civil IDs have expired or been canceled.

Salient points of the amnesty program include:

* Overstaying foreigners may leave Kuwait without having to pay immigration fines. However, those with travel bans and pending criminal complaints or cases can depart only after these are resolved;

* Overstaying foreigners (including their family members) who wish to continue their residency in Kuwait may adjust their immigration status provided they pay for overstaying fines and comply with other requirements;

* Overstaying foreigners who depart Kuwait during the amnesty period may return after complying with entry requirements;

* After the grace period, those who refuse to depart will be subject to arrest and permanent deportation.

The DMW said overstaying OFWs without a valid passport who wish to apply or regularize their stay in Kuwait will need to apply for a new passport at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait City during the amnesty period.

As of 24 March, MWO-Kuwait provided advice to some 500 OFWs regarding their queries on Kuwait's Amnesty Program.

The agency said the office is also preparing to facilitate the repatriation of the Philippines of those who choose to return home.