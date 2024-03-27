MIAA confirms power fluctuations at NAIA T2

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) confirmed that a sequence of power fluctuations on Wednesday resulted in a 3-hour and 16-minute period of decreased power supply at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

The departure area's air handling units were affected by this power interruption.

After the terminal engineering team evaluated the situation, they concluded that the rising heat index outside the terminal was causing excessive power loads, which were tripping the terminal circuit breaker.

In addition to recalibrating the circuit breakers, MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines gave the technical team orders to look into other possible reasons why the breaker was tripping.

Check-in counters, passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security screening facilities all carried on as usual in spite of the disturbance.

There were no flight cancellations or delays due to the incident.

Industrial fans were placed thoughtfully throughout the terminal to cool down passengers and airline employees who were suffering from the intense heat.

Furthermore, the passengers were also given bottled water.

The airport chief extends his sincere apologies to the riding public for the inconvenience caused by the incident and reassures them that comprehensive maintenance efforts will be undertaken to proactively prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.