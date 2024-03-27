Maynilad donates fire trailers to LGUs

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is donating fire trailers to several Local Government Units (LGUs) within its service area this year to help enhance their firefighting capabilities and bolster emergency response efforts, particularly during Fire Prevention Month.

Maynilad has started distributing an initial five units of 1,000-liter capacity fire trailers, one each to the cities of Caloocan, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Navotas, and Muntinlupa. Fire trailers are particularly designed for overcrowded areas with narrow streets and alleys that fire trucks cannot reach, thus allowing for rapid response to fire incidents in densely populated communities.

These fire trailers are equipped with a 20-meter fire hose with adjustable nozzle, solar lights, and five-horse power pump that can boost water up to at least 70 feet, which can reach the seventh floor of a building. It is also lightweight and can easily be pushed by three to four persons.

“We had these fire trailers built specifically for densely populated areas that are difficult to reach via ordinary fire trucks and where fire can easily spread. Arming the LGUs with these fire trailers is a proactive step towards ensuring the well-being of residents and safeguarding against potential fire incidents,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Moreover, Maynilad maintains over 5,000 fire hydrants spread throughout its 7,287-kilometer distribution system in the West Zone to ensure emergency preparedness.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.