Manila imposes liquor ban for peaceful Holy Week

The local government of Manila has ordered a liquor ban from 28 to 29 March for a 'peaceful commemoration' of Holy Week.

According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, Executive Order No. 9 is necessary to prohibit the sale and consumption of intoxicating and alcoholic beverages within a 500-meter radius of all Catholic Churches in Manila, considering the solemnity of Holy Week.

In this light, Lacuna also directed Manila Police District Director General Arnold Thomas Ibay to strictly implement the said order, stressing that the Holy Week must be used to reflect and pray.

The mayor called on Manilans to use the occasion to meditate, renew one's faith, and reboot, instead of engaging in rowdy, drinking sessions that sometimes lead to fights and even chaos.

Meanwhile, Lacuna also announced that the Manila North and South Cemeteries will be closed until Easter Sunday. Both cemeteries operated on a half-day schedule on Holy Wednesday. On Easter Sunday, the said two cemeteries will be open only for interment purposes.

Half-day classes were also implemented on Wednesday, affecting all public and private schools in the city. Work in the city government was also reduced to half-day on Wednesday, following an order issued by Malacañang.