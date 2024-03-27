Makati cops seize 400K worth of shabu

Makati City anti-drug operatives seized an estimated 63 grams of shabu in a buy-bust operation launched yesterday afternoon along Ponte St., Brgy. Tejeros in Makati City.

Two high value individuals were arrested in the operation who were identified as alias "Jojo", 50 years old, a tricycle driver, and alias "Kulit", 40 years old, a parking boy.

Operatives seized eight small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance of suspected shabu valued at P428,400, a pouch, a cellphone, P1,000 of genuine buy bust money, and P79,000.00 worth of boodle money.

Both suspects are facing complaints for violation of Section 5 and 11 Art. II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) while recovered pieces of evidence will be turned over to SPD Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.