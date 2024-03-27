Italian Embassy brings opera to Tondo

The Embassy of Italy in the Philippines, under the leadership of Ambassador Marco Clemente, successfully staged “Gianni Schicchi,” a comic opera in one act by Giacomo Puccini, last Saturday, 23 March 2024, in Tondo, Manila.

The act was performed by members of the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) at San Pablo Apostol Parish Church on Velasquez Street.

According to Amb. Clemente, the goal of staging an Italian opera in Tondo slums is to showcase the importance of culture in the country, a component that binds the Philippines and Italy.

“Italy and the Philippines have an established bilateral relationship, and it continues to thrive through cultural diplomacy. Through the years, we aim to progress the significance of culture between the two nations,” Clemente said.

Approximately 500 people were present during the performance.

Aside from advocating for the significance of culture in the country, Clemente likewise underscored how cultural diplomacy connects communities regardless of their background.

“Cultural diplomacy in the Philippines has to be strengthened as it gives avenues for the Philippine government to boost their cultural significance and show the world the talents that Filipinos have. Clearly, Filipinos are good performers, and they need to be known across the globe,” Clemente said.

For his part, Clemente said Italy will continue to provide cultural activities for Filipino youths in order for them to reflect the role that culture plays in their national identity.

The opera in Tondo is part of the six-month-long activities of the Italian Embassy leading to Italy Day, which is celebrated on the 2nd of June but will be commemorated in the Philippines on 3 June. (via Pat Santos)